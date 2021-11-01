IRB seeks tax arrears of RM1.4m from businessman Addy Kana

The government as the plaintiff filed a writ of summons and statement of claim through the IRB on October 1 at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, naming Zaidi Kanapiah, 31, as the defendant. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Malaysian government through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) filed a suit against businessman Zaidi Kanapiah, better known as Datuk Addy Kana, seeking him to pay RM1.4 million in income tax.

The government as the plaintiff filed a writ of summons and statement of claim through the IRB on October 1 at the High Court here, naming Zaidi, 31, as the defendant.

Based on the statement of claim obtained through the court system (e-filing), the government claimed that that an additional assessment amounting to RM380,025.73 and RM918,079.23 was made for the Assessment Year of 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“As the defendant failed to pay income tax within 30 days as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, an increase in tax of 10 per cent amounting to RM38,002.57 and RM91,807.92 was imposed and added to the overall income tax for the Years of Assessment 2018 and 2019 that still remain unpaid,” the plaintiff said in its statement of claim.

The plaintiff claimed that to date, the defendant had yet to pay to the plaintiff the amounts and penalties due which come up to RM1,427,915.45. — Bernama

