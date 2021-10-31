Report: Penang’s first-ever Popular bookstore outlet in Komtar to close down on Nov 29

The last day for local bookstore chain Popular in Komtar, George Town, is on November 28. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Local bookstore chain Popular will be shutting its first outlet in Penang next month, after 30 years.

The Star reported that the last day for the store in Komtar, George Town, is on November 28.

According to The Star, Popular opened the Komtar store in 1991. It shifted out of the building in 2004, but moved back to Komtar in 2010.

The Komtar outlet was the company’s first outside Kuala Lumpur.

Popular Book Sdn Bhd area manager Teh Ai Ling was reported to have confirmed the impending closure and said that there would be a clearance sale from November 12 onwards

The Star said some of the employees at the Komtar outlet would be transferred to other outlets.

Apart from the Komtar outlet, there are five other Popular bookstores in Penang, namely at Aeon Mall Bukit Mertajam, Sunway Carnival Mall, Lotus’s Penang, Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall.