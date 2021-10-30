Melaka Umno deputy chief urge PAS to make a decision between their party and Perikatan

The Umno supreme council decided to work with PAS in the upcoming Melaka polls yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Melaka Umno Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mohamad Ali Mohamad has urged PAS to make their stand clear between working with the party or Perikatan Nasional (PN), reports Utusan Malaysia.

This follows after the Umno supreme council decided to work with PAS in the upcoming polls yesterday.

Speaking to the Malay daily, Mohamad Ali said the decision achieved by the supreme council presents a strong front to prevent Pakatan Harapan (PH) from seizing the state again.

“PAS must see that the party that they want to cooperate with is the party that stands the most to win. So PAS have to make a decision to accept Umno’s invitation or do they intend to stay with Bersatu in PN,” he said.

“In regards to PAS’ relationship with Bersatu in PN, it is a relationship that must be decided by PAS leaders. Thus PAS have to think thoroughly of its relationship with with Umno in MN (Muafakat Nasional).

Also speaking to Utusan Malaysia, was Jasin Umno division chief Datuk Hasan Rahman who urge PAS to rethink its relationship with Umno under MN as it has bear success before.

“MN’s success have been proven in Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, Rantau, Tanjung Piai, Kimanis, Chini and Slim River,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka PN state chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said there is no need to persuade PAS to work with Bersatu even though Umno has offered to work with the Islamist party.

“The issue to persuade (PAS) does not arise, I see the commitment for PAS to be with PN is always high.

“This includes party machinery and programs that we have done at the grassroots level,” he said.