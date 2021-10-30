Budget 2022: Sarawak can spend RM1b a month for development next year, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the RM4.6 billion injection of funds announced by the Federal government through Budget 2022 yesterday increased the total development allocation for the state to almost RM12 billion. — Bernama pic

LAWAS, Oct 30 — Sarawak can afford to spend about RM1 billion a month to support development efforts in the state next year, says its Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the RM4.6 billion injection of funds announced by the Federal government through Budget 2022 yesterday increased the total development allocation for the state to almost RM12 billion.

He said the state government welcomed and greatly appreciated the allocation under the budget which proved that the needs of the people of Sarawak were not sidelined by the Federal government.

“The RM4.6 billion allocation in Budget 2022 for Sarawak is in addition to the state budget of around RM7 billion for development. This means we can spend about RM1 billion a month on development projects in Sarawak,” he said.

He said this during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) construction project at Batu 2 Jalan Gelugus here, today.

Abang Johari said the allocation for Sarawak was also a manifestation of the Federal government’s concern for the people of the state in line with the Malaysian Family concept.

“This is the result of our peace and unity (between the Federal and Sarawak governments). When we have money, we can help our people, ”he said. — Bernama