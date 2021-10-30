Budget 2022: Defence Ministry gives priority to welfare of Armed Forces personnel, says Hishammuddin

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the allocation to be received next year would be fully utilised, including providing more comfortable housing for personnel and veterans as well as upgrading the infrastructure in schools at the MAF camps. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, Oct 30 ― The Ministry of Defence will ensure that the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel is given priority in line with the provisions in Budget 2022, said Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the allocation to be received next year would be fully utilised, including providing more comfortable housing for personnel and veterans as well as upgrading the infrastructure in schools at the MAF camps.

“That is our priority because our personnel are the frontliners. So, to ensure their morale is high, (their welfare) must be given priority,” he told a press conference after launching the ministry’s Jiwa Murni project at Kampung Sri Tambak here today.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz when tabling the budget yesterday said Ministry of Defence had been allocated RM16 billion.

He said a total of RM1.6 billion was allocated to enhance the preparedness of main assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces and RM14 million to replace the main equipment of the PASKAL (Naval Special Forces) and PASKAU (Air Force Special Air Service) including parachutes, underwater breathing gears and boats. ― Bernama