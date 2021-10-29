Khairy says details for AZ booster shots to be announced soon, assures public that mixed vaccinations are safe

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin assured the public that the heterologous vaccinations — where different types of vaccinations are administered to the same recipient — are safe. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that new information on Covid-19 booster shots for recipients of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine will be released soon.

“We will be announcing further details soon for AZ recipients to receive their booster and also for other choices for booster shots, for example, people with allergies and cannot take the mRNA may be offered Sinovac or AZ for their booster,” he said in a Twitter post today, with reference to messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines.

Khairy also assured the public that the heterologous vaccinations — where different types of vaccinations are administered to the same recipient — are safe.

He stressed that he himself was initially a Sinovac vaccine recipient and had taken a Pfizer booster shot before leaving for a World Health Organisation meeting in Japan earlier this week.

Earlier this month the government announced that Malaysia will begin giving booster shots to priority recipients — including the elderly, the immunocompromised and frontline workers.

Currently in Malaysia, recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are set to receive a booster shot of the same type, six months after their second dose.

Sinovac recipients, meanwhile, will be getting a Pfizer booster three months after their second dose.

The public will not need to apply for Covid-19 booster shots as those eligible will be notified through the MySejahtera application.