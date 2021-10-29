Govt guarantees 600,000 jobs under Budget 2022, to subsidise monthly wages by 20pc

A man wearing a face mask is seen at Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced that the government will also incentivise 20 per cent of the workers’ monthly salary for the first six months, for those salaried at RM1,500 and higher. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government has guaranteed the creation of 600,000 jobs under Budget 2022, under its Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia (JaminKerja) initiative.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced that the government will also incentivise 20 per cent of the workers’ monthly salary for the first six months, for those salaried at RM1,500 and higher.

In tabling the budget in Parliament, Tengku Zafrul acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic has left a significant impact on people’s livelihood, with unemployment rate rising till 5.3 per cent, as of May last year.

He said that though the rate has since declined to 4.6 per cent as of August 2021, close to 750,000 people are still jobless.

“Therefore, taking into cognisance the spirit of the job guarantee concept, for next year, the government under the Malaysian Family Job Guarantee initiative or JaminKerja will guarantee the provision of 600,000 job opportunities with an allocation of RM4.8 billion. The government through Socso will continue its recruitment efforts through the JaminKerja employment incentive initiative with a target of 300,000 people and an allocation of RM2 billion.

“Under this initiative, to employers who employ inactive Malaysian Families, the government will provide an incentive of 20 per cent of the monthly salary for the first six months and 30 per cent for the next six months, subject to employment with a salary of RM1,500 and above,” he added.