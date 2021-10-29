Budget 2022: Informal workers, housewives to get expanded social security net

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government will allocate RM30 million to widen social security protections for workers in the informal sector under Budget 2022.

According to Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the move will benefit 100,000 individuals.

He added the government has expanded the coverage of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to include the self-employed and informal sector workers.

“For next year, this initiative will continue with a contribution value of 80 per cent and extend its benefits to nine new categories of self-employed including farmers, fishermen, hawkers, artists, travel agents and community rehabilitation workers.

“This initiative is expected to benefit more than 810,000 self-employed,” he said during the tabling of Budget 2022 in Parliament today.

Tengku Zafrul also announced that the government will provide RM80 million through the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Socso to benefit housewives and widows.

The allocation will go to the Kasih Suri Keluarga Malaysia Programme that will cover the group until they reach the age of 55.