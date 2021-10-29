Anwar: Pakatan finalises seat for Melaka state polls, DAP gets 8 seats, Amanah 9 and PKR 11

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has finalised seat composition for the upcoming Melaka state election where eight seats will be contested by DAP, nine by Amanah and 11 by PKR.

In a press conference today, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also announced the future composition of Parliamentary seats for the coalition in the state, where two seats will be contested by PKR, DAP and Amanah respectively.

Anwar explained that DAP will contest in Alor Gajah parliamentary seat again as it has been their traditional seat although the party conceded to Bersatu in the last general election.

All PH component parties have also unanimously agreed to contest under the coalition’s symbol in the coming polls, said Anwar.

“So for Melaka, this is such a good beginning as we have decided for state seats and parliamentary seats,” he said in a press conference along with Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP Secretary Lim Guan Eng.

Anwar said that for the upcoming state election, Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari will lead the campaign.

When asked if Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s Muda is likely to contest under the PH banner, Anwar stated that there have been discussions with the new party however he declined to elaborate further.

“We had a few discussions, still ongoing,’’ he said briefly.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election.

Nomination day is November 8 and early polling will be held on November 16.