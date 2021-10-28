Putrajaya says no link between ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept and DAP’s ‘Impian Malaysia’

The logo of Keluarga Malaysia during the soft launch at Auditorium Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur, October 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A minister has denied that the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob borrowed parts from DAP’s Impian Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said this in a parliamentary written reply to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who wanted the government to state the Keluarga Malaysia concept copied the Impian Malaysia concept being developed by DAP.

“The concept and philosophy of Keluarga Malaysia were adopted since it is more inclusive in nature where it transcends religious, racial and ethnic boundaries encompassing all ages, from young people to senior citizens.

“The concept is a national aspiration inspired by the prime minister to achieve a developed and high-income nation status as yearned for by every Malaysian.

“Various programmes and initiatives have and will be implemented under the Keluarga Malaysia umbrella, where their implementation will have their performance measured through Key Performance Indicators by the people who are at the receiving end of these products.

“With that in mind, Keluarga Malaysia has its own unique distinctiveness and does not imitate any concept of Impian Malaysia which is being developed by DAP,” Abd Latiff said.

Among the initiatives listed were Rumah Ikram Keluarga Malaysia, Skuad Keluarga Malaysia, Keluarga Malaysia Device Package, Keluarga Malaysia Covid-19 Care Package, Keluarga Malaysia Disaster Preparedness, Keluarga Malaysia Student Welfare Foundation and the Keluarga Malaysia Home Residency.

While Abd Latiff did not explicitly explain the concept of Keluarga Malaysia, the Keluarga Malaysia booklet outlined three characteristics — inclusivity, common ground and contentment — and 20 enrichment of values as its core.

According to the definition on DAP’s Impian Malaysia official website, the concept espoused the ideals of “Malaysian Malaysia” — a Malaysia for all regardless of gender, age, race and religion.

“We believe that by encouraging volunteerism and community involvement, we can foster a sense of unity and solidarity among Malaysians, and instill the spirit of nation-building especially among the younger generation,” the definition reads.