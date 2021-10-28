FT minister says electric bus pilot project in Wangsa Maju to start Nov 1

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim with KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah at the launch of the electric bus and new routes for the GoKL free bus service in Kuala Lumpur, October 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The GoKL free bus service will run the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) towards carbon reduction in the capital city by 2030.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said for a start, a BEV would be operating in Wangsa Maju for the first zero-carbon township initiative in Kuala Lumpur, beginning November 1.

“The BEV service is an action plan to be implemented in a more targeted approach around the city. In line with this, the bus’s design and new green wrap-around promote living a healthier lifestyle,” he told reporters after launching the electric bus and new routes for the GoKL free bus service, here, today.

Shahidan said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) targeted full use of BEV on all GoKL free bus service routes by early 2023.

“The number of electric buses will be increased on a scheduled basis from time to time, and an electric bus can complete a journey of up to 250 kilometres (km) for a single charge (of the batteries),” he said.

Meanwhile, the GoKL free bus service has introduced two new routes, namely, the Hijau Serindit route (Parrot Green Line) and Kelabu route (Gray Line), starting November 1.

“The 13.8km Serindit Green Line will start from the Maluri MRT Transit Hub to Bandar Sri Permaisuri while the 16.7km Grey Line will start from the Cochrane MRT terminal to Bandar Tun Razak.

“These two new routes have been created to give passengers more choices by changing the mode of transport from bus to rail,” he said. — Bernama