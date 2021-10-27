Report: Kedah MB wants RM100m annually for ‘lease’ of state’s land to Penang

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was quoted saying as wanting the annual payment to be increased by RM90 million for the lease of the Penang island and Seberang Perai land. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has reportedly demanded that his state be paid RM100 million every year for the “lease” of its land to Penang, instead of the RM10 million that the federal government has been paying since 2018.

News portal Free Malaysia Today quoted Sanusi as wanting the annual payment to be increased by RM90 million for the lease of the Penang island and Seberang Perai land.

“This is a small amount for the federal government, I believe. And Penang has high revenue,” he was quoted saying by the portal.

