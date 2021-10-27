Melaka polls: Negotiations over Pakatan’s seat allocation 90pc complete, says its state chairman

In confirming the matter with Bernama through WhatsApp today, Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said the distribution of seats would be finalised this week. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 27 — Negotiations over allocation of seats among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties for the Melaka state election is 90 per cent complete, said Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari.

In confirming the matter with Bernama through WhatsApp today, Adly said the distribution of seats would be finalised this week.

When asked about the chief minister candidate to be fielded by PH, Adly replied “get the majority first”.

On PH’s talks with Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) as informed by Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today, the former chief minister said, PH was open for discussion.

“PH is ready for talks so that the Opposition can agree and decide on only one candidate,” he said.

Earlier today Syed Saddiq reportedly said Muda intends to contest and is currently negotiating with PH to field its candidate in the polls.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination date for the Melaka polls on November 8 while the polling date will be on November 20.

The state election is being held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on October 4, when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama