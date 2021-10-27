Malaysians in Sudan safe, Wisma Putra continues to monitor latest developments

Protesters gather during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan October 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 ― All 50 Malaysians in Sudan including 25 students registered with Malaysia’s Embassy in Khartoum are safe, with the embassy in close contact with them.

Foreign Ministry in a statement today said 17 Malaysians and one Thai staff member of Petronas have been temporarily housed at the official residence of the ambassador.

“The Embassy had also issued an advisory to the rest of Malaysians in the country to give utmost priority to their safety and security,” the statement said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor closely latest developments in The Sudan, including the ongoing demonstrations across the country. The Ministry maintains constant communication with the Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum,” it said.

Foreign Ministry also urged Malaysians who are requiring consular assistance in Sudan to contact the Embassy or the ministry through the following channels: Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum via telephone: +249 99 070 0350, or e-mel: [email protected] or social media: @Malawakil,Khartoum (Facebook) @MYEmbKhartoum (Twitter).

They can also contact Wisma Putra during office hours at: 03-88874201 / 4530 or after office hours at 03-88874570. ― Bernama