Measures to prevent Covid-19 spike during Melaka election among focus in Parliament today

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 32 days until December 16. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― As the Melaka State Election approaches, the measures to be taken by the government to prevent Covid-19 case spike in the state like what happened after the Sabah election last year, will be among the focus at today’s Parliament sitting.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the matter will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session, by Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (Independent-Tebrau) who will pose the question to the Prime Minister.

Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong) is scheduled to ask the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister to state the Companies Commission of Malaysia’s (SSM) initiatives regarding the introduction of corporate rescue mechanisms to help troubled business entities.

Meanwhile, Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) will ask the Health Minister to state whether the ministry has conducted studies on the suitability and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 as well as has obtained relevant information from the manufacturers of the vaccine.

Also included in the session is a question from Rusnah Aluai (PH-Tangga Batu) to the Human Resources Minister about the government’s stance on the implementation of the RM1,200 monthly minimum wage as many people have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, 10 Bills are scheduled to be tabled for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bills include the Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 32 days until December 16. ― Bernama