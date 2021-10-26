DOSM: Nearly 100pc participation in MyCensus 2020 despite pandemic

MyCensus 2020, which was launched in July 2020, was conducted in four sessions and went through adjustments after face-to-face interviews could not be done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Malaysia Population & Housing Census 2020 (MyCensus 2020) will be closing on October 31 and so far it has successfully enumerated 31.8 million (97.6 per cent) residents in Malaysia out of 32.6 million.

“With five more days to go, approximately 0.8 million (2.4 per cent) remain to be enumerated,” said MyCensus 2020 commissioner, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, during a presentation and press conference on Facebook today.

He called for cooperation and urged them to get in touch with the Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DOSM) online.

Mohd Uzir said the first results of MyCensus 2020 will be announced on November 1, while thematic and sectoral data — such as health, education and security — will be released in January 2022.

MyCensus 2020, which was launched in July 2020, was conducted in four sessions and went through adjustments after face-to-face interviews could not be done due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO).

Mohd Uzir said the sessions were conducted in July and October 2020, and January and June 2021 while the online census (e-census) and computer assisted telephone interviews (CATI) continued.

Commenting further on MyCensus 2020, he said 91.8 per cent of the Malaysian population are citizens while 8.2 are non-citizens.

Mohd Uzir said the country has 106 males per 100 females, and that males make up 51.5 per cent of the population, while females make up 48.5 per cent.

He said that the highest response rate came from the districts of Samarahan (121.3 per cent), Muallim (116.8 per cent), Gombak (113.3 per cent), Sepang (113.1) and Seremban (112.5), while the lowest response rate was from Lipis (71.5 per cent), Bera (76.6 per cent), Maran (77.3 per cent), Kuala Krai (77.5 per cent) and Rompin (79.6 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said Perlis has the highest percentage of people aged 65 years and over at 9.7 per cent, while Putrajaya has the largest number of young people (aged 0 -14) at 36.5 per cent.

He said that Kuala Lumpur has the greatest proportion of working age people (aged 15 -64) at 73.6 per cent. — Bernama