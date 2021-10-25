Selangor MACC arrests GLC executive, two others for misuse of power

All the suspects, aged 40 to 57, were arrested at around 4.30pm at the Selangor MACC office when they showed up to provide their statements. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 25 — The Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three individuals, including a government-linked company (GLC) executive, for allegedly abusing their authority in the company’s project matters.

The other two individuals are owners of two other companies believed to be involved in the same project.

All the suspects, aged 40 to 57, were arrested at around 4.30pm at the Selangor MACC office when they showed up to provide their statements.

According to sources, the executive used his position as project head to recommend and appoint his proxy as project manager in another company to manage the project on his behalf.

All three suspects will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court for remand application tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrests when contacted but declined to comment further. — Bernama