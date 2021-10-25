Rosmah’s appeal to remove Sri Ram, nullify RM1.25b hybrid solar project corruption case to be heard on Nov 15

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 7, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against the High Court’s decision rejecting her application to nullify her corruption case regarding a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project and to remove Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor in the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal here on November 15.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who is representing Rosmah, said the hearing date was set by deputy registrar Mohd Khair Haron during the case management held online today.

“The date of the hearing was set after the appellant (Rosmah) filed her appeal against the High Court decision made on September 24,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn and Datuk Jagjit Singh, who is also representing Rosmah, also attended today’s proceedings.

On October 4, the Court of Appeal rejected the application by the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to adjourn her corruption trial while waiting for the decision on the appeal.

Following the decision, Rosmah, 69, testified as a defence witness during the hearing held at the High Court on October 5. The trial is scheduled to resume on December 8.

Rosmah filed two applications at the High Court here on May 6 to nullify her entire trial in an effort to be freed of all three charges and to remove Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor.

The applications followed the Appeal Court’s decision on April 8 allowing her appeal to obtain a copy of Sri Ram’s appointment letter after the prosecution agreed to hand it over to the defence.

She submitted the appeal after the High Court rejected her appeal regarding Sri Ram’s appointment letter on August 19 last year.

Rosmah is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former assistant Datuk Rizal Mansor as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings to secure a RM1.25 billion project to equip 369 schools in rural Sarawak with solar hybrid power. — Bernama