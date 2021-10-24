GE15: Warisan dismisses claims it wants to contest all parliamentary seats

Warisan has dismissed allegations that it will contest in all parliamentary seats throughout the country in GE15. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 24 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has dismissed allegations that it will contest in all parliamentary seats throughout the country in the 15th general election (GE15).

Warisan information chief Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari said what Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said during a Zoom session with senior journalists recently was that the party was prepared to contest in certain constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia.

“However, he did not mention the number of seats or constituencies to be contested; this matter is still under consideration and discussion at the central level,” he said in a statement here today.

At the online conference on Oct 20, Mohd Shafie was also reported to have said that Warisan’s plan to spread its wings to the peninsula on a multi-racial platform was progressing smoothly.

Awang Ahmad Sah claimed that this matter had attracted the attention of many people including political observers and led to allegations on social media that Warisan wants to contest in all parliamentary seats in GE15.

“At the moment all Warisan leaders at various levels are always focused on tackling issues and problems affecting the people which require urgent attention and action,” he added. — Bernama