Health Ministry: 94.4pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — A total of 22,109, 534 individuals or 94.4 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Based on the MoH’s data on the CovidNOW portal, 97.4 per cent or 22,803,407 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 157,999 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and adolescent populations, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last February 24, to 48,831,214.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 1,456,265 individuals or 46.3 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 80.8 per cent or 2,540,749 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the adolescent category was launched last September 8. — Bernama