PM Ismail Sabri expresses sadness over firefighter Mohd Diya’s death

Mohd Diya was believed to have been evacuating Kampung Sungai Putat residents from their dwellings when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell into the chest-high flood waters. — Picture via Facebook

MELAKA, Oct 22 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his sadness over the incident that resulted in the death of firefighter Mohd Diya Che Jusoh.

His political secretary, Datuk Syed Fazmi Sayid Mohamad told reporters this after visiting Mohd Diya’s family at Taman Krubong Jaya today.

“The prime minister entrusted me with the task of visiting the family and I was coincidentally also in Melaka.

“So I have conveyed the prime minister’s condolences to Mohd Diya’s wife and his children. The prime minister is very saddened over their loss,” he said after presenting a personal token of condolence from the prime minister to the family.

Syed Fazmi added that the Fire and Rescue Department would see to the welfare of the family.

Meanwhile, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department director Abu Bakar Katain, who was present during the visit, said that at least four witnesses would be called to facilitate investigations into the incident surrounding Mohd Diya’s death.

“The investigation is expected to be concluded in two weeks,” he added.

Mohd Diya, 46, died at 3.11am yesterday after being treated at the Melaka Hospital.

He leaves behind a widow, Noraida Che Noh, 39, and four children, namely Muhammad Daniel Hakime, 18, Nurul Ain Balqis, 16, Muhammad Danish Hakim, 12, and Nurul Annisa Ilya, nine.

On Wednesday during a flood rescue operation at Kampung Sungai Putat here, Mohd Diya suddenly lost consciousness and fell into swift chest-high floodwaters. ― Bernama