Covid-19: Funeral ceremony triggered Alab Senagang cluster in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 ― A woman who held the funeral ceremony of her mother-in-law at her home in Kampung Alab Senagang, Tenom last October 11 was identified as the Covid-19 index case that triggered the Alab Senagang cluster reported today.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the local woman aged 37 was confirmed Covid-19 positive on October 14 and was admitted to the Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) on the same day.

“Out of the 88 screenings done, 50 cases were confirmed positive including four new cases today and based on our early investigation, the transmissions were suspected to have originated from the index case at her mother-in-law’s funeral ceremony,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Sabah reported 641 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths today.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is the state spokesman for Covid-19, said close contact screenings still remained the main contributor to daily cases but symptomatic (sporadic) cases were also on the rise.

This, he said was a clear sign for the public to take note and double their efforts to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOP).

“All of us have become frontliners, I urge all Village Development and Security Committees, village heads and local community leaders to assist the government in ensuring residents follow the SOP,” he added. ― Bernama