Two MACC officers charged with cheating

— iStock pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 21 —Two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers were charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating an individual of RM40,000 to help solve a case.

Amir Izham Shahak, 32, an assistant superintendent at the Kluang branch MACC, pleaded guilty, while Wan Kamarul Za’im Wan Mansor, 34, a superintendent at the Johor MACC, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge sheet, the two men were jointly charged with having common intention to deceive a 35-year-old man by fraudulently encouraging him to hand over RM40,000 to them for them to help solve a case involving the individual concerned that was being investigated by the Johor MACC.

They were charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in Simpang Renggam at 7.57pm last October 14.

Judge Ahmad Kamal allowed both of them bail of RM7,000 in one surety each and to surrender their passports to the court.

The court set November 24 for mention. — Bernama