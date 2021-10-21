No press conference scheduled on Sarawak Legislative Assembly dissolution, says CM’s office

The state election must be held within 60 days right after the State Legislative Assembly’s dissolution. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 21 — The office of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has denied that he will announce the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at a press conference tomorrow, which will pave the way for the 12th state election.

“This office wishes to clarify that no such meeting is scheduled to happen for now or tomorrow as reported,” it said in a brief statement in reference to reports by The Star and other news portals.

Citing a source in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), The Star said in a report today that the chief minister was expected to make the announcement tomorrow.

The unnamed source also claimed that he was told by GPS top leaders that the dissolution would take effect on Saturday during the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the state.

Another news organisation, Astro Awani, said last night that Abang Johari could hold a press conference tomorrow.

It also said that according to GPS sources, the coalition’s election secretariat has asked the component parties to submit the names of candidates.

Earlier, The Borneo Post had reported on speculations that the DUN would be dissolved today.

Sources had also claimed that the state polls would be held on November 27 with nomination on November 13.

The term of current DUN should have expired in June this year, but the august House would only be dissolved after the Emergency is lifted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on February 2, 2022,

However, the King is empowered to lift the Emergency earlier. — Borneo Post