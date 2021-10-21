Environment minister: Malaysia to send delegation to climate change conference in Scotland

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says Malaysia will send a delegation to attend the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on October 31. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 ― Malaysia will send a delegation to attend the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on October 31 to conclude negotiations on several issues related to the implementation of the Paris Agreement which has been delayed since 2018.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said among the matters to be discussed were the transparency and development of information reporting in the Biennial Transparency Report and the technicalities of the carbon market mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

“Other matters to be discussed at the conference are the implementation period of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate change financing for developing countries,” he said at the National Environment Day 2021 celebration held online today, which was officiated by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Tuan Ibrahim said the delegation would be led by the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang.

He also added that KASA, at the same time, was preparing carbon market guidelines and pricing policy to provide clear guidance to those who want to get involved in the voluntary carbon market, in line with the government's target to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent across the economy, based on to Gross Domestic Product, in 2030.

“KASA will ensure that carbon trading activities do not jeopardise the country’s GHG reduction achievements,” he said.

On this year’s target to collect 800 metric tonnes of e-waste, he said that so far 432 metric tonnes had been collected since January and the cooperation of all was needed to help achieve the set target.

“To ensure that e-waste collected from households is handled by facilities licensed by the Department of Environment safely and does not pollute the environment, KASA has stipulated that the last Saturday of each month is declared as e-waste collection day nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin, in his speech, said the challenge now is to restore economic activities without further deteriorating environmental quality.

He said that as we were facing challenges and solving problems related to environmental pollution, synergies between agencies at the federal and state levels should continue to be mobilised through comprehensive enforcement activities, and the existing momentum to be maintained.

“I believe, we are on a right track in managing the environment sustainably through four key pillars, namely, good governance; powerful legal instruments; comprehensive enforcement as well as ongoing education and awareness,” he said. ― Bernama