CovidNow: 94.2pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

People queue as they wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A total of 22,047,448 individuals or 94.2 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Based on the MoH’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.3 per cent of the adult population, or 22,775,864 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 256,497 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) that was launched last Feb 24 to 48,437,608.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 1,218,000 individuals or 38.7 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 79.7 per cent, or 2,3509,535 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the NIP programme for the category was launched last Sept 8. — Bernama



