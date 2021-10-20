RON95, RON97 and diesel prices unchanged

A gas nozzle is used to pump petrol at a station in New York February 22, 2011. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged from tomorrow until October 27, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today.

In a statement, it said the retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel will remain at RM2.05, RM2.87 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

MoF said the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama