Mersing Umno Youth chief dies

JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — Mersing Umno Youth chief Azmir Zainal Abidin died while receiving treatment for high blood pressure at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here today.

He was 40.

According to Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Azmir breathed his last at 4.25pm.

Azmir leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Azmir, who is the eldest son of former Endau assemblyman and Johor Religious Committee chairman Datuk Zainal Abidin Osman, had also held several other positions including Johor Umno Youth assistant secretary, 4B Youth Movement of Malaysia permanent chairman and Mersing Youth Council president.

He will be laid to rest at Bukit Aliff Muslim cemetery near here tomorrow morning. — Bernama