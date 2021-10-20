Decision on party election to be known next week, says PAS veep

PAS supporters are seen during a celebration to commemorate 10 years in Selangor state government at Stadium JKR Selangor in Shah Alam March 17, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Oct 20— The decision on whether there will be an election for the PAS central committee at the party’s 67th muktamar (general assembly) this November will be known next week, said vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

“So far, we have no information (on election), because areas have just finished holding their general meeting, so they will send the results to the central PAS.

“From there, we will know whether there will be a contest, including the candidates and so on. We expect that within a week they will send the results, so we will know after October 25,” he told reporters here today.

Previously, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said this year’s general assembly would be held on a hybrid platform in Terengganu. — Bernama