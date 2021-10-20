As Covid-19 infectivity rate increase, MB urges N. Sembilan residents urged to obey SOPs

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Oct 20 — Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, has reminded Negri Sembilan residents and tourists to always adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the infectivity rate in the state.

Aminuddin said that compliance of the SOPs was crucial, following the increase in infectivity rate (R-naught) of Covid-19 in the state, to 1.04 two days ago.

He also did not rule out the possibility that the increase in the infectivity rate was due to a high concentration of people, especially in tourist hotspots, apart from visiting family activities that have been allowed since October 11.

“Although wedding receptions are yet to pick up, many families embarked on ‘balik kampung’ (visiting home towns or villages), and Port Dickson is packed (with visitors), maybe that is the concern of the Health director-general (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) with what is happening in Negri Sembilan,” he told reporters after chairing the exco meeting here, today.

Two days ago, Negri Sembilan recorded the highest infectivity rate at 1.04, followed by Putrajaya (1.02), Kuala Lumpur (1.01), Selangor (0.97), Melaka (0.96), Perlis (0.94), Kelantan (0.92), Sabah (0.90) and Johor (0.88).

Meanwhile, Terengganu, Kedah, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sarawak recorded infectivity rate below the national average. — Bernama