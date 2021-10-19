Six-year-old girl plunges to death at Penang hotel

Suffian said an investigation is currently underway into the girl's death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 19 — A six-year-old girl is believed to have died after falling at a hotel, near Tanjung Tokong, here, yesterday.

The incident, which was shared on social media yesteroday, is understood to have occurred at about 11.30am after the victim finished swmming in the pool and was headed to her room with family members before rushing into the elevator without family members.

The victim’s family from Sungai Petani, Kedah is said to have tried to find the victim afterwards and was shocked to find the victim unconscious on the first floor of the hotel and believed to have died after the fall.

Meanwhile, Northeast district police chief ACP Suffian Santong when contacted confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is currently underway.

“For now, I can only confirm that the incident did happen. The Tanjung Tokong police station received the information at 12.20pm and further investigations are still underway,” he added. — Bernama



