Parti Sarawak Bersatu appeals to King not to accede to dissolution of state assembly

KUCHING, Oct 18 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appealing to him not to accede to any request by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the dissolution of the Sarawak State Assembly to pave the way for 12th state election before the end of this year.

Party president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said today this is in light of the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak and the risk posed to public health if an election were to be held this year.

“The experience of the Sabah state election last year and the huge surge in Covid-19 cases thereafter is a lesson that ought not be forgotten,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, PSB made the appeal to His Majesty, for the sake of all Sarawakians, to reject any such requests by GPS,” Wong said.

He stressed that being fully vaccinated does not prevent a breakthrough infection.

“Don't forget that these lives at risk include yourselves, your family members, your loved ones, your friends, your colleagues and your associates.

“The president of your own component party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), is in hospital for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated,” he said in reference to Tan Sri James Masing who was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on September 28.

Wong challenged GPS to hold the state election after February 1, 2022, when the current Emergency order expires to allow Undi18 voters to exercise their right to vote.

“There is only one reason for GPS to hold an election before December 31 and that is the date when Undi18 Sarawakians get their right to vote,” he said.

He challenged GPS to a debate as to whether an election ought to be held before December 31, 2021, and the rationale for rushing into an election now.

“Hold a public debate to let the people of Sarawak be the judge of whether GPS is willing to place political expediency over the health and lives of Sarawakians,” he said.