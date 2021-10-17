Terengganu Health Dept staff to receive Covid booster shots starting today

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre stationed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 17 — Some 13,000 Terengganu Health Department staff are due to receive Covid-19 booster doses in stages starting today.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the booster shots are given to the staff voluntarily.

“Most essential is that they have a lapse period of six months after the second dose.

“Six government hospitals and 20 vaccination centres (PPV) belonging to the Ministry of Health statewide will be involved in the administering of the booster doses to the health personnel,” he told Bernama.

In addition, administering of booster doses to the frontliners of other agencies and senior citizens would be done at private PPVs soon, he added. — Bernama



