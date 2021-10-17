Agriculture Ministry’s Prihatin aid benefits 38,874 people nationwide

SAMARAHAN, Oct 17 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has handed over Mafi Prihatin aid to 38,874 people in 206 locations nationwide as at October 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, 84.61 tonnes of food had been channelled in Mafi Prihatin aid nationwide by the date.

Fama chairman Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh said 1,611 people in 15 locations had benefited from the aid in Sarawak alone.

“(The Mafi Prihatin aid) which we bring is in the form of food which we collected from farmers in Sarawak for distribution,” he said.

He was speaking during a hand over of Mafi Prihatin Contributions to frontliners at Kota Samarahan district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

The contributions, namely, 60 kilogrammes (kg) of chili, pumpkin (150kg), eggplants (150kg), creamy sweet banana (200kg) and maize (1,000 units) were handed over to 210 frontliners at the IPD.

Mafi Prihatin is an initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to help the target groups impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the aid was also in appreciation of the sacrifices of the frontliners who worked hard in the effort to combat the pandemic. — Bernama