Covid-19: Malaysia charts 7,509 new cases, slight uptick compared to previous day

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Malaysia added 7,509 new Covid-19 infections as at 11am today, a slight increase of 89 cases in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry logged 7,420 cases.

Today’s new infection brings the total cases of Covid-19 to 2,384,542 since the pandemic began.

In terms of vaccination, some 174,732 vaccine shots were administered yesterday, with 129,359 of them were second dose shots while 35,198 shots were for first dose of vaccines and another 10,175 boosters shots administered.

In total, 46,633,404 total vaccines were administered with 67.5 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.

