Anwar declines allowances as Opposition leader, pledges to donate the extra funds to the poor

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declined the usage of a new office, saying his current office was sufficient. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today pledged to donate to the poor the allowances he receives as Opposition leader, which was recently raised to minister-level status.

Anwar in a statement this evening, said that his appointment as minister level Parliamentary Opposition Leader comes with a salary of RM14,907; RM12,320 in entertainment allowance; special emolument of RM1,500; monthly housing allowance of RM4,000; an allowance of RM3,000 once in three years for temperate-climate clothing; and RM1,500 once in three years for formal attire and for “black tie” events among others.

He also said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri will provide facilities for an office for the Leader of the Opposition and several other facilities as well as staff to assist with work and office matters.

“Some other facilities equivalent to a minister I could not accept at all.

“In fact, I will channel the funds to the poor people’s fund,” he said.

Anwar also said that he was already provided with an office at the Parliament building and will not make any renovations and won’t be asking for additional allocations.

“I would like to emphasise that the recognition of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition does not mean that we will support any government policy without question.

“As stated by the Prime Minister in his letter to me, this decision does not affect the role of the Leader of the Opposition. I will continue to carry out my duties as usual,” he said.