Police arrest wanted criminal after 20-minute high speed chase in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — Police arrested a 26-year-old man after a 20-minute high-speed car chase from the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Jalan Perak early this morning.

In the 1.15am incident, a police patrol car had tried to stop the man, who was driving a Toyota Vios, as he was behaving suspiciously.

However, when the patrol car approached the suspect’s vehicle and signalled him to stop, the man sped off to avoid being apprehended.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the patrol car, assisted by six other units in the area, then chased after the suspect who sped through Jalan Batu Lanchang, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Jalan Dato Keramat and then Jalan Perak before the car skidded and its tyre exploded in Jalan Jelutong.

“The suspect was successfully detained, there were no injuries or damages to any public or private properties,” he said.

Upon further inspection of the suspect’s car, heroin weighing about 6.5 gramme was found at the back seat of the car.

“The suspect is a local from Air Itam and he has 11 previous records, eight of which are drug offences and three for other crimes,” he said.

He said the suspect was also listed as wanted for a crime and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect will be remanded for five days until October 19 for further investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions and Section 39A (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possession and consuming drugs.