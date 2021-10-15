HR minister to hold talks with Home Ministry about welfare of security guards

A security personnel points at a notice informing customers of Covid-19 vaccination requirements at a shop in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLANG, Oct 15 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MoHR) has received numerous complaints about employers who fail to pay employees’ monthly Social Security Organisation (Sosco) contributions, especially those who work in the security services sector.

Its minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, said in this regard, the ministry would discuss with the Home Ministry to come up with more effective measures and directives in addressing the matter.

“This is a sector which should have a safety net because they are security guards. It is an important responsibility to guard the organisation and individuals at the work place, but their fate is not defended by the employers,” he told reporters after visiting three siblings who lost their parents at their home in Taman Sentosa near here today.

The siblings lost their parents, K. Selvam Kalimuthu, 53, who died of a heart attack in April and Chandrakala Sivalingam, 43, who died of Covid-19 in August.

Checks by Socso found that only Chandrakala was eligible to receive benefits under the Employees Social Security Act 1969.

The family will receive a one-off funeral management benefit of RM2,000 and a survivors’ pension of RM1,003.20 a month until the children reach 21 years old or when they graduate from higher education institutions. — Bernama