Higher education minister launches ‘Excel’ framework in Malaysia, says will produce holistic, highly skilled graduates

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during question time in Parliament, September 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Experiential Learning and Competency-Based Education Landscape (Excel) framework launched by the Higher Education Ministry today aims to produce holistic and highly skilled graduates.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the Excel framework would focus on competency-based education and experience learning methods through four cores.

The four cores are Industry Driven Experiential Learning (Ideal), Community Resilience Experiential Learning (Care), Research Infused Experiential Learning (Real), and Personalised Experiential Learning (Poise).

“The creation of Excel is to further strengthen the implementation of the Malaysian Education Development Plan (Higher Education) 2015-2025, besides aiming to produce lifelong learners, innovative entrepreneurs, creative practitioners and change-makers.

“Excel was also developed to reduce the gap in the matching of skills, (an issue) that is always being raised by the industry. At the same time, it can also improve the quality of the higher education system in Malaysia,” she said in a speech at the virtual launch of Excel today.

Excel is an academic programme transformation framework developed by the Ministry of Higher Education in collaboration with public universities, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and several other agencies such as Talentcorp, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Elaborating on the cores of the framework, Noraini said Ideal aimed to produce graduates who met current needs, while the industry-based learning experience would improve students’ performance in terms of their skills and attributes.

The Care core focuses on experiential learning based on community needs, and creating positive social change through community-based learning while Real exposes students to the world of research and enables students to identify problems, pursue interests, explore new things, as well as hone and challenge themselves in innovative ways.

Poise is a curriculum structure that expands students’ access to a variety of options based on their interests.

“This will allow students to obtain academic qualifications with the opportunity for lifelong learning,” she said.

Meanwhile, Noraini expressed hope that Excel would trigger the creativity and innovation of Higher Education Institutions in designing their respective study programme.

“Certainly, we will see a big shift in the teaching and learning ecosystem, especially in the effort to produce resilient and change-ready talent in the future,” she said. — Bernama