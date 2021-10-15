Court grants Rosmah passport for Singapore trip to be with daughter who’s giving birth to second child

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court October 5, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The High Court today allowed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to temporarily take back her passport so she can go to Singapore to be with her pregnant daughter when the latter gives birth.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today granted the order, after hearing the application from Rosmah’s lawyers and after the prosecution said it had no objections as long as it does not interfere with the trial dates or delays hearing, and the accused conforms to the timeline as agreed.

“The applicant’s passport to be returned to her, on October 15, 2021, today itself, and must be returned on or before December 6, 2021, with the condition that the applicant can only leave the country to Singapore from October 22, 2021 and must return to Malaysia on or before November 21, 2021,” the judge said.

Rosmah filed the application on October 12, asking the court to temporarily release her passport so she could go to Singapore at the end of this month and said she would return in early December.

She also asked for the police and the Immigration Department to provide their cooperation.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said she needed to be with their daughter Nooryana Najwa who is expected to deliver a second child in Singapore.

According to Rosmah, Nooryana has a history of complications during delivery.

As such, Rosmah said she needs to be with the daughter in Singapore before, during and after delivery in order to provide assistance, emotional support and care.

Nooryana had tied the knot with her husband, Daniyar Kessikbayev, a Kazakhstan national in 2015. Both are currently residing in Singapore.

Kessikbayev is the nephew of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down from office in March of 2019 after nearly 30 years in power.

Rosmah’s passport was impounded by the court in 2019 after she was charged for corruption involving a government project worth RM1.25 billion for an integrated hybrid power generation system involving solar panels, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for the supply of electricity to 369 schools in rural Sarawak.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges, including allegedly receiving a RM5 million bribe and a RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s Saidi Abang Samsudin on the dates of December 20, 2016, and September 7, 2017, in exchange for helping the company get the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project.

MORE TO COME