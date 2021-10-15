Bakun landowners receive RM774,463 in compensation over construction of farm roads

BINTULU, Oct 15 — A total of 326 landowners received compensation totalling RM774,463 for the construction of farm roads at Bakun Resettlement scheme (Phase 1) in Sungai Asap yesterday.

However, only 100 landowners were invited to receive the cheques to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai officiated at the cheque-giving ceremony held at Dewan Lamin Adet Bangen Kimet Uma Baha Apau Koyan neaqr here.

The total length of the farm road is 135km, 51km of which comes under Phase 1, and 10km is under construction.

The remaining 74km of the road will be implemented in phase 2, after the completion of phase 1.

Kennedy thanked all the implementing agencies which have worked hard to monitor the road project, and hoped it could be implemented successfully.

“I also want the landowners to cooperate with agencies, consultants and the contractors to ensure smooth implementation of the project,” he said in a posting in Facebook of N66 Murum Community Service Centre.

Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) director Joseph Belayong, a political secretary to chief minister Michael Mujah Lihan; Kapit Land and Survey superintendent Sagu Unting; Sg Asap SAO Jackson Kong Chu Ing; representatives from Belaga police, Belaga Information Department and community leaders were among those present at the function. — Borneo Post



