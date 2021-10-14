Minister: New internet packages for underprivileged families available from tomorrow

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the launch of the Malaysian Family Youth and Device Packages in Putrajaya October 14, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Two new internet packages with underprivileged families in mind will be available starting tomorrow, according to the Multimedia and Communications Ministry.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said the Malaysian Youth Family Package and the Malaysian Family Device Package will be available for six months — until April 15, 2022 — and will be provided by telecommunication companies Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL.

“I hope that the supply of both these packages to the youth and underprivileged not only helps them enjoy better connectivity, but also that they will use the packages to increase their productivity,” he said during the packages’ launch at his ministry in Putrajaya today.

The Youth Family Package will cost RM10 per month (billed as RM30 for three months) and will provide 20GB of data for three months.

It will also include 1GB of free data per day with limited internet access. This free data is to be used for “productive activities” such as online learning and working from home.

Meanwhile, the Family Device Package will allow Malaysian families to own or upgrade to mobile devices with Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) compatibility for free — which allows for high-quality calls on the 4G network.

The package will be available through subscriptions starting from RM40, and will require contracts of between 12 and 24 months.