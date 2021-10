People spend the afternoon at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Health Ministry announced 8,084 new Covid-19 cases today.

The latest numbers see an increase of 134 cases compared to the 7,950 new infections recorded yesterday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,369,613.

MORE TO COME