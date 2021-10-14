Air Selangor: Klang Valley water supply to resume in stages from 5pm today

Air Selangor staff fill a water tanker amid water supply disruption in 998 areas in the Klang Valley on October 13, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Water supply throughout Kuala Lumpur and Selangor is expected to return in stages starting 5pm onwards today following repair and upgrading works at one of its water distribution centres.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said upgrading and maintenance works for critical assets on its Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP) were completed at 5am.

She said water is now being pumped back into the system.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” she said in a statement.

In the meantime, alternative water supply will be sent to critical premises like the hospitals, dialysis centres as well as vaccination and quarantine centres.

The scheduled disruption is to enable upgrading and perform maintenance works on its critical assets at SSP1 WTP.

Air Selangor previously said it expected the scheduled disruption to affect 998 areas across the Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor regions.