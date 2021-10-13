Warisan’s Labuan MP says expects corruption charge tomorrow

The Parti Warisan Sabah lawmaker said that he was ready to fight the charge that he claimed was meant to tarnish his reputation before the next general election. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 — Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said he expected to be charged at Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow for abuse of power by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Parti Warisan Sabah lawmaker said that he was ready to fight the charge that he claimed was meant to tarnish his reputation before the next general election.

“This is not new, they have been trying since early 2020. But I am not worried. I want to fight cases of abuse of power and corruption, so, in a way, it means this is going to be a direct experience to me,” said Rozman.

He claimed the charge was retaliation for his refusal to defect from the opposition Warisan for a rival political coalition.

“Their first objective was to get me to join them but because that failed, then the second aim is to tarnish my reputation before the next general election,” he said.

Rozman said that the charges expected to be brought against him was for alleged abuse of power when he was a board member of the Labuan Port Authority.

According to a MACC invitation, a federal lawmaker will be charged at 9am tomorrow. The commission did not identify the person but rumours have been circulating that it would be Rozman.

He is expected to be charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act related to the offence of abusing one’s official position to seek gratification for oneself, a relative or an associate.