National Unity Action Plan to be launched year end, says minister

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said it was an overall blueprint plan which included the Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030, the Rukun Tetangga Community Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030 and the Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) will launch the National Unity Action Plan at the end of this year to foster community unity in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said it was an overall blueprint plan which included the Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030, the Rukun Tetangga Community Leadership Empowerment Plan 2021-2030 and the Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan.

“Besides that, the KPN is also creating the Kelab Rukun Negara modules in schools and the Rukun Negara Secretariat at the university level to instill the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia so that it starts from the basics, including the Rukun Negara and the Malaysian Constitution,” she said on RTM’s Inklusif programme tonight.

Halimah also said various programmes had been introduced under the Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030 to foster the spirit of unity in the early stages of schooling, including the teaching of four communication languages, namely Mandarin, Tamil, Kadazan and Iban at Perpaduan kindergartens.

She added that all the programmes would be implemented in all 1,781 Perpaduan kindergartens nationwide involving 38,000 students. — Bernama