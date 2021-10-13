MACC opens investigation paper on Melaka land reclamation project

MACC, in a statement, said it had received a complaint from Laskar Siber Malaysia president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam regarding the matter. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened an investigation paper in connection with a land reclamation project in Melaka believed to involve corrupt practices.

MACC, in a statement, said it had received a complaint from Laskar Siber Malaysia president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam regarding the matter.

“Complaints made at the MACC headquarters will be attached to the investigation paper and the MACC will conduct a thorough investigation into this case covering all aspects raised in the complaint,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Lokman said his team had received information that there were individuals accepting bribes to influence the government in the awarding of the project.

“The MACC needs to carry out an immediate investigation to ensure that Umno’s good name is not tarnished before the individual is named as an election candidate which can damage Umno’s name and jeopardise the chances of other clean Umno candidates,” he told reporters at the MACC headquarters here. — Bernama