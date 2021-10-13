Another govt employee remanded in MACC graft probe

Yesterday, the court had issued a four-day remand order against two employees of a government agency, including a woman, to assist MACC’s investigation into the same case. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, Oct 13 — The Magistrate’s Court here today issued a three-day remand order against another employee of a government agency for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from a private company as an inducement to secure a contract worth more than RM180,000.

The remand order against the 57-year-old male employee was issued by Magistrate Fatina Amyra Abdul Jalil following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Yesterday, the court had issued a four-day remand order against two employees of a government agency, including a woman, to assist MACC’s investigation into the same case.

They were believed to have solicited about RM20,000 as inducement to help the company to secure the contract to supply, deliver and install office equipment from the agency.

The case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

In the same court today, a 41-year-old assistant officer of a plantation agency was ordered to be in remand for five days in connection with a false claim totalling more than RM15,000, made in 2018

According to a source, the suspect who was then a business manager at the agency, had conspired with a company owner in submitting a false claim in relation to the supply of river sand and soil to the agency, which the company actually did not provide. — Bernama