Air Selangor starts scheduled maintenance on treatment plant; water to return in stages from 5pm tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Taps in Klang Valley started going dry from 9am today as Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) started its scheduled upgrading and maintenance work for critical assets at its Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP).

Air Selangor’s corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the maintenance and upgrading work should complete by 11pm today, and the taps should flow again in stages starting 5pm tomorrow.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system.

“Water supply is expected to be fully restored at 9pm, October 16,” she said in a statement.

She added that Air Selangor will be mobilising alternative water supply to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres and Vaccination Centresas well as places where funerals are being prepared and held.

The water utility company issued an advisory on October 1 reminding consumers in the Klang Valley to stock up on additional water from October 13 to 16 for the scheduled disruption.