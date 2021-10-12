Sarawak CM says Putrajaya’s RM4.47b allocation for state ‘low’ under 12MP

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (right) briefing the media after chairing the special committee meeting with the State Assemblymen on the state Budget 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching October 12, 2021. — Picture by the Sarawak Public Communition Unit

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 12 — The federal government’s RM4.47 billion allocation for Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is still low, Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the allocation is a mere 6.8 per cent of the total national development expenditure under the 12MP First Rolling Plan, and insisted the budget does not reflect or justify Sarawak as a region as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Sarawak’s economic structure is different from the rest of the country,” he said in a statement after chairing a special meeting with the Sarawak assemblymen at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Abang Johari said the amount is insufficient to address Sarawak’s needs in closing the development gaps between the state and peninsular Malaysia.

He added that Sarawak’s economy is still based on commodities and natural resources, which is subject to market prices and therefore volatile and vulnerable.

“Our population is sparsely distributed in a sizable area of 124,450 square kilometres or almost the size of peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He also said connectivity infrastructure is key to ensure equal opportunities can be created in Sarawak.

“Therefore, we need to expand the coverage of basic infrastructure, utilities, health and education facilities,” he added.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has contributed 10 per cent to the national GDP over the years.

He believes it should get an equitable share of funding as a region and as an equal partner in the federation.

He said the 12MP outlined several reforms that are meant to address several economic structural challenges, provide a future-ready workforce, enhance the wellbeing of “Keluarga Malaysia” and narrow the gaps in regional development.

“Indeed, these are very important to ensure the country achieves sustainable economic growth with a more equitable distribution of opportunities and outcomes.